Women learn how to build through local nonprofit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Habitat for Humanity is offering a workshop for women to teach them how to use power tools and brush up on skills they already possess.

This is the third annual “Make-It Take-It” event, led by Habitat for Humanity of Wood County’s Women Build Committee with help from the Purple Hard Hats at Bowling Green State University, according to the press release.

Women will build a planter box by the end of the workshop, Habitat for Humanity’s press release said.

The event will be held at the Wood County Fairgrounds on March 31 and April 1, with three different time slots available for guests to register through the “Make-It Take-It” website, the press release said.

Guests can attend on:

Friday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for the event, according to the press release.

All the money raised from the event will go towards the construction of three family homes in Wood County during 2023, the press release said.

