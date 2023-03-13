3/12: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible with another round of snow beginning, lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Snow showers throughout the day with 1-2″ likely, locally higher amounts possible. Snow squalls will be possible, mainly south of Toledo; highs in the mid-30s. Visibility can drop quickly in any snow squalls and roads can quickly become slick. MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers ending and becoming breezy, lows in the low 20s but feeling like the single-digits later in the night. TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a lingering flurry possible, highs in the mid-30s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Frigid with clearing skies and lows in the upper teens but feeling like the single-digits. EXTENDED: Sunshine Wednesday will start warming us back up with highs in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Rain is possible Thursday night, but more likely on St. Patrick’s Day with breezy conditions and highs again in the low 50s. Cold again for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 30s, a strong NW breeze both days, and a few flurries possible with partly sunny skies.

