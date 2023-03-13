Birthday Club
3/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

PM snow squalls possible; warmer though wet St. Patrick’s Day
Snow has been light so far today, but could come down hard for the evening commute. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Snow has been light so far today, though lots of energy could team up with moisture to deliver snow squalls just in time for the evening commute. Watch for heavy snowfall rates at times, though actual amounts will remain fairly low (1-2″) as this system wraps up and moves on before midnight. Cold starts to Tuesday and Wednesday could see single-digit windchills, then it’s a sharp rise to the 50s to close out the week, with scattered showers for St. Patrick’s Day,

