3/13: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Snow has been light so far today, though lots of energy could team up with moisture to deliver snow squalls just in time for the evening commute. Watch for heavy snowfall rates at times, though actual amounts will remain fairly low (1-2″) as this system wraps up and moves on before midnight. Cold starts to Tuesday and Wednesday could see single-digit windchills, then it’s a sharp rise to the 50s to close out the week, with scattered showers for St. Patrick’s Day,

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.