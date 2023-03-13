Birthday Club
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Cold...then warmer by the end of the week
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, up to 1″ of accumulation, becoming partly cloudy and cold overnight, lows in the lower 20s. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chilly, highs in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer, highs in the lower to mid 40s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, even warmer, highs in the lower to mid 50s.

