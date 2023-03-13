Birthday Club
Copper Moon Studio to hold glass cardinal making day

Copper Moon Studio, in Holland, is hosting a glass cardinal making day on March 18 from 10 a.m....
Copper Moon Studio, in Holland, is hosting a glass cardinal making day on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.(Nature's Nursery)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Copper Moon Studio is inviting all cardinal lovers to make a glass cardinal of their own this weekend.

Copper Moon Studio, located at 8007 Airport Highway, in Holland is hosting a glass cardinal making day on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say guests can choose from dozens of colors and shades of glass chips to create a one-of-a-kind mosaic-like masterpiece. The studio will then melt the glass together in their kiln for a take-home art piece that organizers say will bring beauty and sentiment to your home.

In addition, Carl, the Nature’s Nursery albino cardinal, will be at the event from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a meet and greet.

According Nature’s Nursery, the cost to make a cardinal is $50 and $15 of each purchase will be donated to Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue.

Reservations for the event are recommended and can be made by clicking here or calling the studio at 419-867-0683.

Carl the albino cardinal
Carl the albino cardinal(Nature's Nursery)

