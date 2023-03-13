Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Illness sidelines Springsteen tour as 3 concerts postponed

Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Feb. 1, 2023,...
Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour on Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Springsteen’s planned performance Tuesday, March 14, in Albany, N.Y., has become the third concert in a week postponed by the New Jersey rocker due to illness, a month into his first major tour in six years.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s planned performance Tuesday in Albany has become the third concert in a week postponed by the New Jersey rocker, who cited illness as the reason in a tweet Sunday but did not give specifics.

The postponements come a month into Springsteen’s first major tour in six years.

“The Boss,” as he is known to his fans, also gave himself and his E Street Band sick days last Thursday when they were to have performed in Columbus, Ohio, and again for a scheduled concert Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Details were lacking in Springsteen’s social media posts. Though the Twitter feed blamed the latest postponement on illness, it did not specify who was ill or what kind of illness was involved.

It merely said: “Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

The post made no mention of a major winter storm forecast to hit Albany late Monday.

On Saturday, E Street Band member Little Steven Van Zandt posted an encouraging message about the concert postponements on Twitter, saying: “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Springsteen, 73, began the tour on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, before 20,000 fans who mostly stood through the 28-song arena show that included staples like “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Rosalita,” “Promised Land” and “Backstreets.”

In a story last month that began “COVID has come to E Street,” the Asbury Park Press reported that E Street Band members Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrell missed a Feb. 10 show in Dallas.

The newspaper, quoting one of the show spectators, said Springsteen from the stage blamed their absences on COVID-19.

In his Twitter feed at the time, Van Zandt answered a fan who asked why he missed the show with: “Sorry folks. Covid.”

He added that he had “a very mild case,” crediting his vaccines and adding: “No real danger or damage.” He returned to the tour soon afterward.

The setbacks come several months after Springsteen released his latest album, “Only the Strong Survive,” in November.

The famed musician has sold about 140 million albums while winning 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony award in a career that has spanned all or parts of six decades.

The first leg of his U.S. tour is to end with an April 14 homecoming in New Jersey before the band goes abroad starting with an April 28 show in Barcelona, Spain. Springsteen then returns for more U.S. concert dates this summer, including a performance at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and other dates into December.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Epworth Preschool parents want answers following a mid-year shakeup

Latest News

Regulators had to rush to close Silicon Valley Bank, a financial institution with more than...
US, UK try to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
AP sources: Biden OKs huge Willow oil project in Alaska
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Aspen Ideas: Climate conference, Wednesday, March 8,...
Vice President Harris to visit Africa in latest US outreach
Costumer designer Ruth Carter paid tribute to her mother, who she said died last week at age 101.
Ruth E. Carter becomes first Black woman to win 2 Oscars