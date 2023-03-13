Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Intersection of Brint and Centennial to be closed for improvements

The construction will cause the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road to be closed...
The construction will cause the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road to be closed beginning on April 3.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Lucas County Commissioners have awarded a contract to Crestline Paving and Excavating of Toledo for an intersection roundabout improvement at the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road in Sylvania Township.

The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says this construction will cause the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road to be closed beginning on April 3. The road closure will remain in effect for for 45 days.

The following detour for Brint Road will be in place:

  • Take Mitchaw Road from Brint Road to Sylvania Avenue
  • Sylvania Avenue from Mitchaw Road to King Road
  • King Road from Sylvania Avenue to Brint Road

The following detour for Centennial Road will be in place:

  • Take Sylvania Avenue from Centennial Road to Mitchaw Road
  • Mitchaw Road from Brint Road to Sylvania Metamora Road
  • Sylvania Metamora Road from Mitchaw Road to Centennial Road

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Epworth Preschool parents want answers following a mid-year shakeup

Latest News

The fiscal year 2024-2027 TIP will include approximately $500 million in total project costs.
TMACOG accepting public feedback on Transportation Improvement Program
Watts Up at Black Kite Coffee Shop
Watts Up at Black Kite Coffee Shop
Ethan checks out Rock 'em Sock 'em Games in Bowling Green
Ethan checks out Rock 'em Sock 'em Games in Bowling Green
Upside Run Club
Upside Run Club