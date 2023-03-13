Intersection of Brint and Centennial to be closed for improvements

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Lucas County Commissioners have awarded a contract to Crestline Paving and Excavating of Toledo for an intersection roundabout improvement at the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road in Sylvania Township.

The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says this construction will cause the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road to be closed beginning on April 3. The road closure will remain in effect for for 45 days.

The following detour for Brint Road will be in place:

Take Mitchaw Road from Brint Road to Sylvania Avenue

Sylvania Avenue from Mitchaw Road to King Road

King Road from Sylvania Avenue to Brint Road

The following detour for Centennial Road will be in place:

Take Sylvania Avenue from Centennial Road to Mitchaw Road

Mitchaw Road from Brint Road to Sylvania Metamora Road

Sylvania Metamora Road from Mitchaw Road to Centennial Road

