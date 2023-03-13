Birthday Club
March 13th Weather Forecast

Snow Today, Sunshine Returns Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered snow showers are likely at times today. A few snow squalls are possible for the afternoon. 1-2″ of snow is possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Tuesday will be cold with highs in the low to middle 30s. Wednesday will bring more sunshine with a high in the low to middle 40s. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the 50s. Showers are likely on Friday. Snow showers are possible on Saturday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low to middle 30s.

