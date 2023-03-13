Monroe Township prepares to receive $570,253 in Marijuana tax revenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The State of Michigan is dolling out taxes from marijuana sales for the first time since the drug was legalized in 2018. Monroe Township expects to receive $570,253 from the windfall.

“Busy, busy, very busy. You go by a dispensary, and you see cars there day and night. They’re definitely racking in the money, so it’s good to see the money going out,” said Christopher Papin, who lives in Monroe. “I think it’s a great idea. It’s awesome that we’re able to capitalize on the industry that’s here in Monroe now. We have quite a few dispensaries.”

Township Supervisor Alan Barron says the money will be combined with American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand an inclusive playground, fix roads, and repair foundational issues at a local fire station. Barron also plans to expand the township office and add security.

“We need a little more room here at the township hall. We have people working in the hallways,” Barron said.

However, not everyone is happy about where the money is coming from.

“I think there’s better ways to get taxes from people other than legalizing. I don’t agree with legalizing marijuana or anything like that,” said Monroe native Fred Getter.

Another woman said it feels like the dispensaries are taking over the town.

“I think it’s a good for the city to get money, but I don’t think from that,” Colleen Rivera said, “Our whole entire community just consists of dispensaries. We get all of the people that come from Pennsylvania, Ohio. I work at a restaurant here, and I live here, and that’s where all of our customers come from.”

Barron says the township has plenty of other project ideas if the marijuana tax dollars keep coming in future years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.