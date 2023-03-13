Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Monroe Township prepares to receive $570,253 in Marijuana tax revenue

By Sophie Bates
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The State of Michigan is dolling out taxes from marijuana sales for the first time since the drug was legalized in 2018. Monroe Township expects to receive $570,253 from the windfall.

“Busy, busy, very busy. You go by a dispensary, and you see cars there day and night. They’re definitely racking in the money, so it’s good to see the money going out,” said Christopher Papin, who lives in Monroe. “I think it’s a great idea. It’s awesome that we’re able to capitalize on the industry that’s here in Monroe now. We have quite a few dispensaries.”

Township Supervisor Alan Barron says the money will be combined with American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand an inclusive playground, fix roads, and repair foundational issues at a local fire station. Barron also plans to expand the township office and add security.

“We need a little more room here at the township hall. We have people working in the hallways,” Barron said.

However, not everyone is happy about where the money is coming from.

“I think there’s better ways to get taxes from people other than legalizing. I don’t agree with legalizing marijuana or anything like that,” said Monroe native Fred Getter.

Another woman said it feels like the dispensaries are taking over the town.

“I think it’s a good for the city to get money, but I don’t think from that,” Colleen Rivera said, “Our whole entire community just consists of dispensaries. We get all of the people that come from Pennsylvania, Ohio. I work at a restaurant here, and I live here, and that’s where all of our customers come from.”

Barron says the township has plenty of other project ideas if the marijuana tax dollars keep coming in future years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Epworth Preschool parents want answers following a mid-year shakeup

Latest News

If passed by voters, The Reproductive Freedom with Protections to Reproductive Health and...
Proposal to protect reproductive rights in Ohio’s constitution moves forward
The cash will go towards fixing roads, expanding an inclusive playground, and making...
Monroe Township to Receive $570,253 in Marijuana tax revenue
Ohio Abortion Amendment moves forward
Ohio Abortion Amendment moves forward
The president of Signature Bank, N.A. of Toledo wants to make it clear his institution is in no...
Signature Bank, N.A. of Toledo not affiliated with troubled bank of same name in New York