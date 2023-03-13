Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for copyright infringement

The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monster Energy Company has filed a lawsuit against a local restaurant for copyright infringement.

The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Monster Energy says The Monster Shawarma, a restaurant located at 3305 Central Ave. in Toledo, “has sold and is offering for sale goods and services using trademarks and trade dress that are confusingly similar to one or more of the Monster Marks and the Monster Trade Dress.”

The lawsuit states the restaurant’s mark, or sign, is too similar to the mark used by Monster, which the company has used since it was launched in 2002.

Monster Energy says the restaurant did not get permission to use their mark and demands a trial by jury.

You can read the entire lawsuit below:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
A woman is dead after her car hit a semi, veered off the road, and hit a building Saturday...
Perrysburg woman dies after hitting semi, crashing into building
Parents at Epworth Preschool want answers after finding out the director of the school was...
Epworth Preschool parents want answers following a mid-year shakeup

Latest News

More than 40 years later the Michigan State Police reopen the homicide case of Pamela Conners.
Case Files: A Michigan family still await answers in the homicide of Pamela Conners
The Open House is being held on March 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Toledo Early College located...
Toledo Early College to host open house event this week
The construction will cause the intersection of Brint Road and Centennial Road to be closed...
Intersection of Brint and Centennial to be closed for improvements
The fiscal year 2024-2027 TIP will include approximately $500 million in total project costs.
TMACOG accepting public feedback on Transportation Improvement Program