TMACOG accepting public feedback on Transportation Improvement Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is now accepting public review and feedback on the 2024-2027 Trnasportation Improvement Program for Lucas County and Wood County.

The fiscal year 2024-2027 TIP will include approximately $500 million in total project costs.

Documents related to the TIP are available here. The page includes the full TIP document, an interactive map showing all the projects where anyone may leave comments about specific projects or locations and a link to a comment form.

TMACOG will respond to comments if contact information is provided. Public input and comments can be provided by email to dasher@tmacog.org, by leaving a voice message at 419-241-9155 ext. 1115 or by mail to TMACOG, PO Box 9508, Toledo, OH 43698-9508.

According to TMACOG, there will be two opportunities to provide in-person feedback at public meetings.

The first meeting will take place on March 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 2 office, located at 317 E. Poe Road, in Bowling Green. The second meeting will take place on Merch 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at TMACOG, located at 300 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Suite 300, in Toledo.

TMACOG says if you require accommodations to fully participate, contact Jenifer Allen at allen@tmacog.org or 419-241-9155 ext. 1107.

TMACOG will be accepting comments through April 10.

