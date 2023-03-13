Birthday Club
Toledo Early College to host open house event this week

The Open House is being held on March 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Toledo Early College located at 2800 W. Bancroft.(Toledo Public Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Early College is holding an open house event this week.

The Open House is being held on March 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Toledo Early College located at 2800 W. Bancroft.

Toledo Public Schools says TEC is giving 8th graders entering high school and opportunity to simultaneously pursue their high school diploma while also earning college credits through the University of Toledo.

These students follow a strict educational plan during their four years of high school so that by the time they graduate, they’ve earned college credits. Through TEC, TPS says some students have even accumulated enough credits to graduate from UToledo with an associates degree at the time of their high school graduation.

To learn more about TEC and what it means to be an 8th grader who’s getting ready for college, TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant is holding a press conference on March 14 at 11 a.m. at Toledo Early College.

Dr. Durant will be joined by TPSS Board President Sheena Barnes, Toledo Early College Principal Paulette Cole and TEC students to give a preview of the open house event.

