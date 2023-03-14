Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement...
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement seized the pills during a traffic stop on Wednesday.(U. S. Attorney LA / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) – Three people were arrested near Los Angeles after authorities say they found 1 million fentanyl pills inside their vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement seized the pills during a traffic stop last week.

The agency said Florencio Camacho Allan, 28; Gerardo Gaixola-Patino, 29; and Alex Valdez Oroz, 25, were arrested in El Monte, just east of Los Angeles.

According to the criminal complaint, the three men were under law enforcement surveillance when they met two buyers at a restaurant. The alleged deal was a 10,000-pill sale for $7,500, later to be followed by a sale of 1 million pills.

Police said they found the fentanyl pills in the car.
Police said they found the fentanyl pills in the car.(U. S. Attorney LA / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Officials said later that day, the men had a video call with another potential buyer, and they showed the buyer the pills in the trunk of their Volkswagen.

Through this call, law enforcement learned their location, found the Volkswagen and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fentanyl pills in the car.

All three men were arrested. Officials said they are from Sinaloa, Mexico.

The men have been charged with one count each of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. They face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for trademark infringement
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
The newsletter will contain events, opportunities and resources for seniors.
Lenawee Department on Aging launches senior source email newsletter