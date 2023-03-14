3/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Temps in the 20s with ingle-digit windchills provided a rude awakening for some this morning, and as clouds clear through the day, Wednesday’s lows may even bottom out in the teens. It won’t last long, as midweek highs reach the mid-40s, and the 50s return Thursday and Friday. The green decor for St. Patrick’s Day may be matched on radar, as scattered showers roll through to close out the week -- and highs near freezing return to lead off the weekend.

