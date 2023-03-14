3/14/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, lows near 20, wind chills in the lower teens. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer in the afternoon, highs in the mid 40s. THURSDAY: Dry in the morning, rain developing in the afternoon and evening, breezy and warmer, highs in the lower to mid 50s. FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Day, rain likely in the morning, dry in the afternoon, breezy, temperatures begin in the upper 40s, but will fall into the mid 30s by early evening. SATURDAY: Chance of flurries, cold and windy, highs in the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

