3/14/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

A cold start Wednesday, then warming up
3/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cold, lows near 20, wind chills in the lower teens. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, a bit warmer in the afternoon, highs in the mid 40s. THURSDAY: Dry in the morning, rain developing in the afternoon and evening, breezy and warmer, highs in the lower to mid 50s. FRIDAY: St. Patrick’s Day, rain likely in the morning, dry in the afternoon, breezy, temperatures begin in the upper 40s, but will fall into the mid 30s by early evening. SATURDAY: Chance of flurries, cold and windy, highs in the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

