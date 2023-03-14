Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9-year-old boy killed by stray bullet while watching ‘Spongebob’

SirArmani Iyair Clark was hit and killed by a stray bullet while watching cartoons at home.
By Kim Passoth and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Parents in Las Vegas are mourning the loss of their 9-year-old son, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet while watching “Spongebob Squarepants” last week.

Justine Tate and her family are staying with friends, unable to go back to the apartment where their son, SirArmani Clark, lost his life. Her 6-year-old son, Honor Tate, was also shot in the leg by the same bullet.

“If I could have took that bullet for them, I would have. I would rather them live without a mommy than to lose their life,” Justine Tate told KVVU.

Justine Tate said SirArmani and his brother were watching cartoons while sitting on a couch in the living room when the bullet came through the wall.

“We hop up out of bed, we run into the living room. We heard Honor whimper. No sound from Armani … He doesn’t say anything. All I can visual (sic) at this point is my baby’s head dropping and falling to the side,” Justine Tate said.

The couple said SirArmani was athletic and very talented.

“Armani was the best. He left an imprint on everyone,” Justine Tate said. “He was the football star of the family. When I tell you that boy can throw a football better than his mommy, OK, and I can throw a football.”

The family was just moving to Vegas from Reno for Justine’s job. Justine Tate said she knows her 6-year-old will never be the same without his big brother.

“He is so traumatized. He doesn’t want to leave the house … yesterday when I went to clean his wounds he immediately was like, ‘Mama, I want Armani,’” Justine said.

Sirarmani’s parents know they can never get their baby back and now want justice.

The family was told the Las Vegas Metro Police made an arrest on Thursday night.

A GoFundMe has been set up for SirArmani’s final expenses, as well as to help Honor’s recovery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for trademark infringement
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
The drone video taken by Jeffrey Baker shows snow falling in parts of Massachusetts early...
Drone video shows snowfall in Massachusetts