AG Yost sues Norfolk Southern over ‘entirely avoidable’ train derailment

The train derailment caused the release of over one million gallons of hazardous chemicals which endangered area residents and Ohio’s natural resources.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a 58-count civil lawsuit against Norfolk Southern in federal court on Tuesday seeking to hold the company financially responsible for the East Palestine derailment on Feb 3.

“Ohio shouldn’t have to bear the tremendous financial burden of Norfolk Southern’s glaring negligence,” AG Yost said. “The fallout from this highly preventable incident may continue for years to come, and there’s still so much we don’t know about the long-term effects on our air, water and soil.”

AG Yost’s office says Norfolk Southern has repeatedly said that it will make the situation right. During a press conference on Tuesday, Yost said this lawsuit will help to make sure the company keeps it’s word.

According to AG Yost’s office, the suit cites the company’s escalating accident rate, which has risen 80% in the past 10 years. Since 2015, 20 derailments have involved chemical discharges

“The derailment was entirely avoidable and the direct result of Norfolk Southern’s practice of putting its own profits above the health, safety and welfare of the communities in which Norfolk Southern operates,” the lawsuit says.

AG Yost’s office says Norfolk Southern is cited 58 violations. Generally speaking, the allegations of Norfolk Southern’s wrongdoing fall under:

  • The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA)
  • Ohio’s Hazardous Waste Law
  • Ohio’s Water Pollution Control Law
  • Ohio’s Solid Waste Law
  • Ohio’s Air Pollution Control Law
  • Common Law Negligence
  • Common Law Public Nuisance
  • Common Law Trespass

The complaint names a jurisdictional minimum for federal damages of $75,000, although AG Yost’s office says the damages will far exceed that minimum as the situation in East Palestine continues to unfold.

Yost asks that the court require Norfolk Southern to conduct future monitoring of soil and groundwater at the derailment location, the surrounding areas and beyond, and to submit a closure plan to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The lawsuit also prohibits Norfolk Southern from disposing of additional waste at the derailment site and from polluting Ohio waters.

