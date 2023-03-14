Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some parents who send their kids to Epworth Preschool delivered a letter to Epworth Church staff asking for answers following the abrupt termination of longtime director Jane Lyon. “Our goal was to basically, as parents, to demand some type of answer. We’re going on 4 almost 5 days of no answers and almost no communication,” says Chase Peavy, a parent.

Since Lyon’s termination parents tell me it’s been a struggle getting information. Some parents were unaware school was canceled this week. “He was there with his baby in a carrier and his little bit older kid with a lunch box. He just found out this morning that there was no school. He was there to drop off his kids,” says Peavy.

“The little information that we have received at this point, again, it’s not transparent at all, but what we have received it seems that it has only been because of the persistent parents,” says Cherise Lukehart, a parent.

Maria Lee is a former administrative assistant and one of the teachers who quit once Lyon was fired. She says registration for next year is at capacity. “Registration fees are non-refundable. So once these families have committed to a program that they love, and they trust with Jane as the head, then the church decides to remove Jane and it’s really not fair,” says Lee

Parents tell 13abc the church sent out a letter saying the school would be open next week, but they are not so sure.

“We made sure to ask if the school going to open again in two weeks like they said and the only answer I got was ‘hopeful,’” says Peavy.

Now, in the middle of the school year, parents are saying they are not sure what to do next.

“Since it’s closed, is it going to open again? Do we even want to send them back now with this kind of leadership in place? They can’t communicate anything to us correctly,” says Peavy.

The interim director sent out an email to parents on Monday night explaining that Lyon was fired after “recent events that occurred that misaligned with our church values.” In the email she says church leadership as a collective along with management made the decision, with guidance of their attorney.

Parents tell 13abc they are not satisfied with the answers, and are wanting a face-to-face meeting this week with the church leadership.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for copyright infringement
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
FILE - Chocolate milkshakes were given to a man and his daughter, the manager at a...
83-year-old man grazed by bullet at Ohio eatery stays for dinner, restaurant manager says

Latest News

13abc's James Starks explores the potential hidden pitfalls of sports betting.
The High Stakes of Gambling
Baby U graduates
Another class of Baby University graduates receive their diplomas and lifelong connections
13abc's James Starks explores the potential hidden pitfalls of sports betting.
High Stakes of Gambling
March 14th Weather Forecast
March 14th Weather Forecast