Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some parents who send their kids to Epworth Preschool delivered a letter to Epworth Church staff asking for answers following the abrupt termination of longtime director Jane Lyon. “Our goal was to basically, as parents, to demand some type of answer. We’re going on 4 almost 5 days of no answers and almost no communication,” says Chase Peavy, a parent.

Since Lyon’s termination parents tell me it’s been a struggle getting information. Some parents were unaware school was canceled this week. “He was there with his baby in a carrier and his little bit older kid with a lunch box. He just found out this morning that there was no school. He was there to drop off his kids,” says Peavy.

“The little information that we have received at this point, again, it’s not transparent at all, but what we have received it seems that it has only been because of the persistent parents,” says Cherise Lukehart, a parent.

Maria Lee is a former administrative assistant and one of the teachers who quit once Lyon was fired. She says registration for next year is at capacity. “Registration fees are non-refundable. So once these families have committed to a program that they love, and they trust with Jane as the head, then the church decides to remove Jane and it’s really not fair,” says Lee

Parents tell 13abc the church sent out a letter saying the school would be open next week, but they are not so sure.

“We made sure to ask if the school going to open again in two weeks like they said and the only answer I got was ‘hopeful,’” says Peavy.

Now, in the middle of the school year, parents are saying they are not sure what to do next.

“Since it’s closed, is it going to open again? Do we even want to send them back now with this kind of leadership in place? They can’t communicate anything to us correctly,” says Peavy.

The interim director sent out an email to parents on Monday night explaining that Lyon was fired after “recent events that occurred that misaligned with our church values.” In the email she says church leadership as a collective along with management made the decision, with guidance of their attorney.

Parents tell 13abc they are not satisfied with the answers, and are wanting a face-to-face meeting this week with the church leadership.

