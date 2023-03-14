Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jane Lyon, the former director of Epworth Preschool, has released a statement regarding her termination.

Lyon’s statement comes just days after she was abruptly fired.

Like preschool parents and teachers, I do not know why I was terminated. I am heartsick for the children and their families. I know I’m not supposed to comment, but when the church leadership slander me and the school, I must defend both. First, for 40 years I have been a professional educator. I hold a permanent teaching certificate and a five year elementary principal license with the Ohio Department of Education. I have been fully licensed as the Administrator for the preschool with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. All of my teachers are fully licensed by ODJFS as well. I’m a Christian. I worship every Sunday. To maliciously attack my credentials and my faith is defamatory. Second, Epworth Preschool is a jewel of Toledo. Thousands of students and their families over the last 40 years have made lifelong friendships, sharing snacks and playdates with friends, participating in preschool Olympics, zoo trips and grandparent’s days…all in a safe wholesome preschool. Epworth Preschool has been blessed with the best teachers and directors over those 40 years. Our students are exquisitely prepared for kindergarten. Since the school’s long-standing governing board was disbanded by church leadership last August, the preschool has been given no guidance to correct any aspect of the school. The communication over the last year has centered on accounting of parents’ tuition deposits missing from the records of the church.

Lyon’s says the day before she was fired, she sent an email regarding discrepancies in the preschool’s January 2023 Financials. The email read:

Thank you for sending me a copy of the preschool’s January 2023 Financials. After reviewing the January financials and checking it against our January deposits, I have discovered several discrepancies that need to be corrected to have an accurate report. The changes are marked in red ink. You should have the originals in your office but if needed, I can scan them in and send them to you. Please make these changes accordingly and send a revised statement. I also noticed that my ending balance from December 2022 did not carry over into January 2023 and the preschool is short $47,099.75. I know legally you can take the preschool money, but I would like to know where the money goes. It is not accounted for in the church’s operating budget? You have stated multiple times that the preschool is just another department of the church. Since that is the case, why is the preschool not listed and included in the church budget? Why are you hiding that you are emptying the balance of the preschool account and moving money without accounting for it in a transparent way? And lastly, why am I excluded from receiving the church budget?

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s termination and they say they haven’t received any information from the school. A group of parents have also delivered a letter to Epworth Church staff regarding the issue.

“I continue to pray for the children, their families, the teachers and for Epworth Church,” says Lyon.

