Lenawee Department on Aging launches senior source email newsletter

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The Lenawee Department on Aging has announced it is launching Senior Source, a new monthly email newsletter for seniors.

The newsletter will contain events, opportunities and resources for seniors.

“We are very excited to launch this new communication tool to keep in touch with our community partners, seniors, and their caregivers,” said Cari Rebottaro, Executive Director of the Lenawee Department on Aging. “It will be a great resource for providers and caregivers of our elderly citizens.”

LDA says physicians, service providers, seniors and caregivers are urged to sign up for the newsletter to stay updated on Department of Aging programs and services. Residents can sign up by calling 517-264-5280, by emailing LDA@lenaweeseniors.org or by clicking here.

