Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After 26 years in the same spot, the owners of Mancy’s Italian are planning to relocate.

Their current location at Monroe and Whiteford is now up for sale, however the restaurant will continue.

Co-owner George Mancy said the 11,000 square feet facility is no longer what customers want, and they’re now looking for a smaller setting for a more contemporary experience.

Although they do not have a new place lined up, they’d like to remain in the Sylvania Township area.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Mancy said. “We just want to go to a more intimate location with our guests, and you know, take care of them and give them the experience that they’ve always wanted from us. This space, it’s big and we can do it, but I think if we got a little more intimate and they got a better experience, the brand will continue for another 26 years.”

For the time being, Mancy’s Italian will continue to operate at the current location until new developments come along.

