Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

March 14th Weather Forecast

Cold Today, Sunny Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a cold and breezy day today with highs in the middle 30s. Tonight will be the coldest night since early February. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with a high in the middle 40s. The 50s are expected on Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday. A few snow flurries are possible early Saturday. Highs are expected to return to the 50s later next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for copyright infringement
A man is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday.
Man seriously injured after Ohio Turnpike crash, troopers say
FILE - Chocolate milkshakes were given to a man and his daughter, the manager at a...
83-year-old man grazed by bullet at Ohio eatery stays for dinner, restaurant manager says

Latest News

March 14th Weather Forecast
March 14th Weather Forecast
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/13/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast