March 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a cold and breezy day today with highs in the middle 30s. Tonight will be the coldest night since early February. Sunshine returns for Wednesday with a high in the middle 40s. The 50s are expected on Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday. A few snow flurries are possible early Saturday. Highs are expected to return to the 50s later next week.

