Mexico might not be the best option for Spring Break 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s the time of year where the skies are grey, the grass is dead, and the weather doesn’t know if it wants to rain or snow.

With March and April being typical Spring Break periods for students, travel advisor Christianne Box says it’s places like warm Mexico that are at the top of travelers’ destination lists.

Box said, “You’re talking probably the number one destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico. Easy to get to, very accessible, lot of choices, lot of all-inclusive resorts, very popular with families, with singles, spring breakers especially”.

Yet, back on March 7, two Americans that had traveled to Matamoros, Mexico, were found dead, and another two in the same group had been allegedly kidnapped and then found alive.

Separately, three women have been missing since February 25th after a shopping trip to Mexico. Both incidences have put the idea of safety when traveling through the country in question.

The U.S. State Department has six “do not travel” advisories in place for six states in Mexico, including Tamaulipas, where Matamoros is. However, the most popular vacation spots, places like Cancun and Riviera Maya, are considered safer by experts.

So if you’re going to make the trip despite the state department’s recommendation not to, Box has some necessary tips. She said to pack wisely and be aware of your surroundings. If you’re going to Mexico, she advised you to stay in a resort, and the resort should be your resource there, not someone from off the street. And, of course, she said having a travel agent is very beneficial when going out of the country.

And if you’re reconsidering Mexico, Box said places like Aruba and Saint Martin make great alternatives.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.