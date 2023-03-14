Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday.

According to a statement, the crash occurred around 12:08 p.m. on State Route 163 at North Toussaint Portage Rd, near the Village of Oak Harbor.

Skylar Roberts, 16, of Bradner was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on North Toussaint Portage Rd. at SR 163, when Roberts failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The vehicle was struck by a 1996 Kenworth Commercial Truck driven by John Kunkel, 58, of Howard.

As a result of the initial crash, both vehicles went off the northside of SR 163 striking a 2020 Ford van driven by Michael Hudson, 36, of Bedford. Hudson was traveling westbound on SR 163. All three vehicles came to a rest off the north side of SR 163.

Roberts who was operating the Chevrolet Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. Kunkel – who was operating the Kenworth Commercial Truck – sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Charles Er by Portage Fire and EMS. Hudson – who was operating the Ford – sustained minor injuries and also transported to St. Charles ER by Portage Fire and EMS.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post, alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Portage Fire Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for trademark infringement
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia...
Toledo woman pleads not guilty in stabbing death
A local expert says the best advice is don't panic
Local expert weighs in on failure of two banks
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
Grand jury clears TPD officers who shot, killed a man in January
Local hospitals giving displaced health care workers a ‘soft place to land’
Local hospitals giving displaced health care workers a ‘soft place to land’