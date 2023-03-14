Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash Tuesday.

According to a statement, the crash occurred around 12:08 p.m. on State Route 163 at North Toussaint Portage Rd, near the Village of Oak Harbor.

Skylar Roberts, 16, of Bradner was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on North Toussaint Portage Rd. at SR 163, when Roberts failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign. The vehicle was struck by a 1996 Kenworth Commercial Truck driven by John Kunkel, 58, of Howard.

As a result of the initial crash, both vehicles went off the northside of SR 163 striking a 2020 Ford van driven by Michael Hudson, 36, of Bedford. Hudson was traveling westbound on SR 163. All three vehicles came to a rest off the north side of SR 163.

Roberts who was operating the Chevrolet Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. Kunkel – who was operating the Kenworth Commercial Truck – sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Charles Er by Portage Fire and EMS. Hudson – who was operating the Ford – sustained minor injuries and also transported to St. Charles ER by Portage Fire and EMS.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post, alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed as the crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Portage Fire Department.

