Ohio traffic stop results in arrest of 11 Mexican citizens being smuggled to other states

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, 11 Mexican citizens were caught in Ohio on Saturday in...
According to the U.S. Border Patrol, 11 Mexican citizens were caught in Ohio on Saturday in this minivan. The driver admitted to agents he was smuggling 10 people from Albuquerque, NM to states on the East Coast. According to agents, the driver (pictured here) has been kicked out of the U.S. more than 40 times.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Border Patrol agents on Saturday arrested 11 Mexican citizens who had been pulled over by the Ohio Highway State Patrol on the Ohio Turnpike southwest of Sandusky.

According to information from the Detroit Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, the trooper pulled over a Toyota Sienna for a cracked windshield, and noted the minivan only had seating for seven people.

When Border Patrol agents arrived and questioned the passengers, all 11 admitted to being in the country illegally.

The driver was searched and they found large amounts of cash hidden in his clothing and wallet.

Once they were taken to the Port Clinton Border Patrol Station, it was determined the driver had been previously caught and removed from the U.S. more than 40 times since 2006, according to the release.

Agents also claim, after interviewing the passengers, they all admitted to paying, or their family paid, to be taken from Albuquerque, New Mexico to various states along the east coast.

Those states included Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

The driver’s case has been handed over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution of, “8 USC 1324- alien smuggling,” under federal law.

The passengers are being held pending removal proceedings.

