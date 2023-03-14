TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of a housefire that left one person hospitalized with life threatening injuries and one fire fighter sustaining minor burns Monday night.

According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura Drive. Upon arrival, fire crews found a person trapped on the second floor of the home.

The victim was rescued and transported by a life squad to a hospital. TFRD Chief Armstrong told 13abc that the victim is suffering life-threatening injuries. In addition, a firefighter was injured and suffered minor burns. The firefighter is currently being evaluated at a local hospital. Fire investigators remain on the scene to determine the cause.

