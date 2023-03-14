Birthday Club
Toledo woman pleads not guilty in stabbing death

The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia...
The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia Farrow, 32, with murder Saturday after the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43.(Lucas County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman pleaded not guilty to a fatal stabbing Tuesday.

According to court documents, Sequoia Farrow pleaded not guilty to the stabbing death of Samuel Gaiter, 43.

According to police officers, the two were friends and Farrow allegedly stabbed Gaiter in the 1900 block of Scottwood Avenue on Feb. 25.

Court documents reported that Gaiter and Farrow had an “altercation” inside an apartment.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy showed Gaiter suffered multiple sharp-force injuries, with the most significant injury being a stab wound to the chest.

Farrow’s pretrial is set at for April 18 and her bond is ordered set at $1,000,000 no 10 percent.

