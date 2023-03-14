Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Grand jury clears TPD officers who shot, killed a man in January

TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven Toledo Police officers who shot and killed a man in January were cleared Tuesday by a grand jury.

According to court records, a grand jury found that there was no need for further investigation into the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Means and cleared Officer Andrew Yarnell, Officer Jacob Wescott, Officer Jacoby Whitacre, Sgt. Kevin Currie, Sgt. James Taylor, Officer Thomas Macaferie and Officer Justin Voltz.

The officers were placed on paid Administrative Leave per collective bargaining agreements after they shot and killed Means who failed to comply with commands and pointed his weapon at the officers.

On Jan. 25, Lucas County Dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that her husband was shooting a gun and that she may have possibly been shot around 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to make contact with Means, who was armed with a shotgun, and tried to deescalate the situation.

Body cam footage that was later released showed officers repeatedly give verbal commands to Means telling him to drop his weapon. Means then raised his shotgun and pointed it at the officers and that’s when the officers shot Means, killing him.

Means’ family told 13abc that he suffered from mental health issues.

Toledo Police officers fatally shot Jason Means on Jan. 25, 2023.
Toledo Police officers fatally shot Jason Means on Jan. 25, 2023.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is expected to survive her injuries after being shot outside a house Saturday night.
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
More than 62 grams of drugs were seized in a traffic stop Saturday by the Findlay Police...
More than 62 grams of drugs seized in traffic stop, police say
The lawsuit was filed on March 9, 2023 in the United States District Court for the Northern...
Monster Energy Company sues local restaurant for trademark infringement
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location

Latest News

The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia...
Toledo woman pleads not guilty in stabbing death
A local expert says the best advice is don't panic
Local expert weighs in on failure of two banks
Local hospitals giving displaced health care workers a ‘soft place to land’
Local hospitals giving displaced health care workers a ‘soft place to land’
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor