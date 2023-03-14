Grand jury clears TPD officers who shot, killed a man in January

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven Toledo Police officers who shot and killed a man in January were cleared Tuesday by a grand jury.

According to court records, a grand jury found that there was no need for further investigation into the shooting death of 47-year-old Jason Means and cleared Officer Andrew Yarnell, Officer Jacob Wescott, Officer Jacoby Whitacre, Sgt. Kevin Currie, Sgt. James Taylor, Officer Thomas Macaferie and Officer Justin Voltz.

The officers were placed on paid Administrative Leave per collective bargaining agreements after they shot and killed Means who failed to comply with commands and pointed his weapon at the officers.

On Jan. 25, Lucas County Dispatch received a call from a woman reporting that her husband was shooting a gun and that she may have possibly been shot around 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and were able to make contact with Means, who was armed with a shotgun, and tried to deescalate the situation.

Body cam footage that was later released showed officers repeatedly give verbal commands to Means telling him to drop his weapon. Means then raised his shotgun and pointed it at the officers and that’s when the officers shot Means, killing him.

Means’ family told 13abc that he suffered from mental health issues.

Toledo Police officers fatally shot Jason Means on Jan. 25, 2023. (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.