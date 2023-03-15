Birthday Club
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash on the west side of Oak Harbor led to the death of a 16-year-old Bradner girl.

According to the State highway Patrol, Skylar Roberts pulled into the path of a semi at State Route 163 and Toussaint-Portage Road around noon Tuesday.

After being hit by the truck, both vehicles then crashed into a third vehicle, a van that was passing by.

Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the semi and van were not seriously hurt.

