3/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Sunny midweek; rainy Thursday evening./Friday morning
Lots of sun today, though rain returns late tomorrow through Friday morning. Dan Smith has your St. Patrick's Day forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blue skies abound this Wednesday afternoon, though the clouds will return tomorrow with rain rolling in a little after the evening commute. A half-inch or so will fall through Friday morning, and while evening St. Patrick’s Day fun looks dry now, winds could top out above 40mph as highs drop past the freezing mark (and struggle to recover toward that same mark Saturday). The colder air won’t stick around for long, as spring is heralded in Monday with the mid-40s, and warmer highs prevail afterward.

