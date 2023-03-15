3/15: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Blue skies abound this Wednesday afternoon, though the clouds will return tomorrow with rain rolling in a little after the evening commute. A half-inch or so will fall through Friday morning, and while evening St. Patrick’s Day fun looks dry now, winds could top out above 40mph as highs drop past the freezing mark (and struggle to recover toward that same mark Saturday). The colder air won’t stick around for long, as spring is heralded in Monday with the mid-40s, and warmer highs prevail afterward.

