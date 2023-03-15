3/15/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold, lows in the lower 30s. THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy, warmer and breezy, rain developing in the evening, highs in the mid 50s. FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Rain likely early, drying out in the afternoon and evening, breezy, temps begin in the lower 50s, but will fall into the 30s by early evening. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder, breezy, highs only in the lower 30s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.