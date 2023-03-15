Alleged serial bank robber out on bond

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An alleged serial bank robber is out on bond, according to officials.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday Gage Daniel Shafer Haws is out on bond after a federal court detention hearing last week.

He’s accused of robbing numerous banks throughout northwest Ohio, including locations in Bettsville, Kalida and Delta. Police say he also tried to rob a bank in McCutchenville but couldn’t get access to the bank lobby there. Police say he allegedly used a black pistol with a silver ejection port to facilitate the robberies, stealing more than $30,000 total. Court records show he was released on a $10,000 bond.

“It was a very low bond and took the FBI by surprise as well, as the agent stated that the normal bond for a string of suspected bank robberies is typically pretty high,” the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Wednesday. “The breakdown in communication seems to be that the case is being run by the Toledo / Lima area agencies and none of us were notified of the change in his status to allow us to notify the victims or the community at large.”

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and to contact local police if they see anything suspicious.

