Area EMS crews participate in Tactical Emergency Response Casualty Care Training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First responders from Tiffin, Bowling Green, Fremont, Fostoria and Delaware County met at Tiffin University for a Tactical Emergency Response Casualty Care Training on Tuesday.

The training was sponsored by Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division at Tiffin University.

“Our Professor told us to scream and cry and make it realistic and act like it actually happened to us. We want to make it seem real and also to prepare the first responders as much as they can,” said Karsyn Carriveau, a student.

According to Tiffin Fire Chief, Rob Chappell, in past years, EMS crews had to wait for the police to clear scenes before they could step in. However, at Tuesday’s session both departments learned how to work simultaneously with one another.

“They’re able to start clearing portions of the building with the EMS right there intermixed. And we are able to immediately get to the victims and start immediately stabilizing and removing them from that scenario,” said Chappell.

Firefighters in attendance rescued students as if it were an active scene. The participating fire crews told 13abc they hope to never use the training in real life but call it useful.

“We get to train in a real setting, it helps us prepare for when we do walk into the real thing. Hopefully, it never happens, but with the reality of this country, we never know,” says Tiffin Firefighter Keith Johnson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.