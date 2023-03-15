BGSU names new men’s basketball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Todd Simon, the head coach at Southern Utah for the past seven years, is the new head men’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University.

Simon, Bowling Green’s 18th head men’s basketball coach, has compiled an overall record of 127-115 in his eight seasons as a head coach, which includes serving as the interim head coach at UNLV for 17 games in 2016.

