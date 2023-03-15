Birthday Club
BGSU names new men’s basketball coach

Todd Simon, the head coach at Southern Utah for the past seven years, is the new head men’s...
Todd Simon, the head coach at Southern Utah for the past seven years, is the new head men’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Todd Simon, the head coach at Southern Utah for the past seven years, is the new head men’s basketball coach at Bowling Green State University.

Simon, Bowling Green’s 18th head men’s basketball coach, has compiled an overall record of 127-115 in his eight seasons as a head coach, which includes serving as the interim head coach at UNLV for 17 games in 2016. 

