BGSU prepares for 36-hour online fundraising campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University prepares for its seventh annual day of giving.

One Day 2023 will take place on March 29.

The 36-hour online fundraising campaign will support a broad spectrum of needs in areas such as the following: experimental learning; research, learning communities; mental health resources; diversity; professional development; student organizations; student media, and many other programs.

Through BGSU One Day, donors are able to choose which funds they wish to support. In addition, donors may donate to financial gap scholarships, diversity and belonging initiatives, and athletics, club sports, and academic programs.

Last year, the university was able to raise $1.5 million to aid in making a variety of higher education opportunities attainable for both current and future students.

You can participate in early giving by clicking the BGSU One Day Early Giving website.

