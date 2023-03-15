Birthday Club
Dept. of Public Utilities to host community forum on Smart Meter upgrades

The forum will give residents an opportunity to ask questions and gather information on the new...
The forum will give residents an opportunity to ask questions and gather information on the new mandatory Smart Meter upgrades.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities, is hosting a community forum on Wednesday to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and gather information on the new mandatory Smart Meter upgrades.

The community forum is taking place on March 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fredrick Douglass Association located at 1001 Indiana Ave.

The City says the Advanced Metering Infrastructure project is replacing 116,000 water meters across the region over the next two years. Once complete, a customer portal will allow residents to monitor their water usage and receive leak detection.

According to the City, the forum will outline the process for upgrading your meter. It will also provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the multi-year lead replacement program, which aims to reduce or eliminate lead in drinking water at the customer’s tap.

Customer Service representatives will also be available to answer billing questions.

