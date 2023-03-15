Dine in the 419: Route 64 Pub & Grub

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - When you’re coming into Whitehouse off of Route 24, you’ll hit the road with a namesake restaurant: Route 64 Pub & Grub.

The food here is a whole lot of home-cookin’ that’s worth the pit stop.

“We want to be a family restaurant, but we also want adults to be able to come out and enjoy themselves, too. So, we have two sides,” explained Rosie Morris, who owns Route 64 Pub & Grub with her husband.

All of the burger buns here are branded with a hot iron, so they display the logo of the restaurant.

Today, we taste test the truffle burger and tater tots, open-faced roast beef sandwich, and mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, chili mac, and lemon chicken soup. Check out the hours and the full menu here: https://www.route64pubandgrub.com/

