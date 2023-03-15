Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dine in the 419: Route 64 Pub & Grub

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - When you’re coming into Whitehouse off of Route 24, you’ll hit the road with a namesake restaurant: Route 64 Pub & Grub.

The food here is a whole lot of home-cookin’ that’s worth the pit stop.

“We want to be a family restaurant, but we also want adults to be able to come out and enjoy themselves, too. So, we have two sides,” explained Rosie Morris, who owns Route 64 Pub & Grub with her husband.

All of the burger buns here are branded with a hot iron, so they display the logo of the restaurant.

Today, we taste test the truffle burger and tater tots, open-faced roast beef sandwich, and mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, chili mac, and lemon chicken soup. Check out the hours and the full menu here: https://www.route64pubandgrub.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Parents who send their kids to Epworth say they are at a crossroad.
Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

Latest News

The food here is a whole lot of home-cookin’ that’s worth the pit stop.
Dine in the 419: Route 64 Pub & Grub
3/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
File photo.
BGSU prepares for 36-hour online fundraising campaign
The Sight Center has invited several sight-impaired volunteers and their guests to be among the...
Sight Center offering audio description of Zenobia Shrine Circus