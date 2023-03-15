Dog in police chase, car crash reunited with owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She’s the dog at the center of a police chase who stole the hearts of so many people on social media.

“She was not microchipped. She did not have a license on, but she is not from our county anyway,” said Cassie Bloomfield, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4).

After a police chase up I-75 ended with a crash at the Bancroft exit last Thursday night, the suspects ran, flagged down a TARTA bus, and were caught. Meantime, a little chihuahua also ran from the area of the crash straight into the arms of bystanders. They handed her off to a Toledo Police Officer who took the dog to the LC4.

13abc posted pictures of the dog surviving the ordeal to Facebook and her owner spotted her.

“We had somebody come forward and claim the dog, very happy to see each other. Very sweet,” said Bloomfield.

Bloomfield says the dog, whose name is Baby, is finally home. Right now, there’s no telling how Baby got mixed up in the pursuit. Her owner tells Bloomfield she has no idea who the suspects are.

“It would be really interesting to know what our little chihuahua friend went through in that night. She went from her home with her loving mother, potentially on a high-speed police chase, got found by a cop, gave him kisses, came here to this strange place, and they she got to go back home. Like, what an interesting adventure, a little field trip for her to go on,” added Bloomfield.

Veterinarians at the LC4 gave Baby medical treatment and after three days, she became under the custody of the county. So, they spayed her as well. Today, March 14, 2023, her owner picked up Baby and brought her back to Bedford Twp., MI.

“It’s definitely a happy ending for her. We are so happy that she got to go back home with her mom, safe and sound at home. That’s where she should be, and I’m glad that’s where she ended up,” explained Bloomfield.

As for the suspects in the pursuit, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are working to get us more information.

