Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer

By Alexis Means and WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family gathered at Savage Park on Wednesday to remember a legendary Toledo boxing trainer.

Coach William Griffin connected with some of the best fighters from Toledo and all over the world. His boxers say Coach Griffin was always on time and opened the gym every day at 4 p.m. His legacy will live on at Central City Boxing.

When it came to boxing, Coach William Griffin, also known as Coach Griff, wore many hats at Central City Boxing. He coached Team USA when they took on Cuba, and he trained champions like Toledo’s own Lindell Holmes.

“To training Robert Easter Sr, which correlates to his son, Robert Easter, Junior, he touched the Bell family, the Holmes family, the Easter family, and all the other great fighters,” said professional boxer Albert Prince Bell. “And like I said, part of Detroit Kronk with many, many legendary fighters such as Tommy Hearns, etc.”

According to Bell, the boxing coach had a heart attack at the gym on March 14.

“He probably didn’t want to go no other way,” said Bell. “He got to open up for us one more time and being around his team, being in the place that he loved, that he’s been at every single day for the past 21 to 22 years.”

Bell said Coach Griff also helped keep kids off the streets.

“He was in control of the Splash pad outside with all the kids and the rest of the park,” said Bell. “You’re giving them a safe haven for two to three hours a day. When they’re with you, you know they’re not in trouble because they’re there doing something positive. Those life lessons that they learned here, the discipline that they learned in this gym up under his guidance and toolage, carry all throughout their life, and probably took something away from here, even if they didn’t make it to boxing.”

Bell says he will miss Coach Griff’s laughter and conversations about life after boxing.

Coach Griff was 89 years old.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Parents who send their kids to Epworth say they are at a crossroad.
Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

Latest News

Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Man sentenced in May 2022 police chase that ended in a crash
His work will be on display until May first.
Legally blind Toledo painter displays wild-west works at Fuller Art House
Effort to recall Waterville council members fails
Effort to recall Waterville council members fails
Police lights
Men convicted of 1998 Toledo murder to be released under proposed agreement