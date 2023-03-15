Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Legally blind Toledo painter displays wild-west works at Fuller Art House

Wisniewski’s art will be on display until May first
By Sophie Bates
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a humble, messy garage, a blind man paints.

“That’s the way it is with art,” local artist David Wisniewski said, “If it’s in you, you have to do it.”

The lifelong artist lost his eyesight to diabetic retinopathy in his thirties. He thought his days of painting were over.

“Within a month, my eyesight was gone,” Wisniewski said. “I was somewhat numb and didn’t know how bad it was going to get and how dark it was going to get,” Wisniewski said. “Not knowing the future was devastating.”

He’s legally blind, with only 20 percent vision in each eye.

“I can walk through a store, but I can’t tell you what’s on the shelves,” Wisniewski said.

He couldn’t paint how he used to, but he didn’t give up. He spent more than five years learning a new way to create.

His counselor at the Bureau of Services for the Visually Impaired helped Wisniewski get into the University of Toledo’s Art Program.

“There was no way of telling whether he could succeed in that unless he gave it a shot,” said Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Ron Sosnoski. “He went into the art program, and he did beautifully. You can tell by some of these works of art he’s done.”

Wisniewski says losing his vision ultimately bettered his art. He learned to paint large, so he could see more easily, imbuing an ethereal, intangible quality to his work that reflects his limited view of the world.

“I learned to trick the eye,” Wisniewski said. “To infer that something was an object rather than actually trying to make it that object.”

Since his comeback, Wisniewski has won awards locally and at New York’s Chelsea International Fine Art Competition. His work, which primarily features scenes from the wild west, is currently on display at the Fuller Art Gallery in Sylvania until May first.

“You just have to find a way. You have to keep looking. You can’t just stop looking; you have to keep going,” Wisniewski said. “It’s just like Jurassic Park. Life finds a way.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Parents who send their kids to Epworth say they are at a crossroad.
Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

Latest News

Al momento de su muerte a los 12 años, Eduardo Posso había sido golpeado, abofeteado, pateado,...
Man sentenced in May 2022 police chase that ended in a crash
Effort to recall Waterville council members fails
Effort to recall Waterville council members fails
Police lights
Men convicted of 1998 Toledo murder to be released under proposed agreement
Family and friends remember legendary Toledo boxing trainer