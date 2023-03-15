Local hospitals provide displaced health care workers a ‘soft place to land’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - McLaren St. Luke’s is planning to close mid May, and the company is blaming it’s declining revenues and an unstable reimbursement environment.

So what will be the aftermath for 743 employees who will soon be out of a job? Well, a few local hospitals are working to provide a soft place to land for the health care workers.

In fact, ProMedica, UTMC, and Mercy Health are all offering employment opportunities and some are even hosting hiring events.

The following hiring opportunities are listed below:

