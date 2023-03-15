Lucas County Democratic Party chair to resign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party will step down at the end of the month, state party officials told 13abc.

Michael Ashford, who has been in the position since June 2020, is leaving his post on March 31 to focus on his race for Lucas County Recorder, he told Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters in a letter announcing his resignation Wednesday, a party spokesperson said.

Ashford was appointed to the role of Lucas County auditor in Feb. 2021 after the death of Phil Copeland. Ashford won the Nov. 2022 election to fill Copeland’s unexpired term that runs through Jan. 2025.

“We’re grateful for Chair Ashford’s long record of service to the Lucas County Democratic Party and to the Ohio Democratic Party as a whole,” Walters said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his race for Lucas County Recorder, and we will be working closely with local party officials to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.”

Ashford has previously served on Toledo City Council and in the Ohio House of Representatives. Attempts to reach him for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.