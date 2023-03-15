Man sentenced in May 2022 police chase that ended in a crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced Wednesday for a May 2022 police chase that ended in a crash.

According to court documents, Gary Hale was sentenced to five and half years in prison – 42 months for aggravated vehicular assault and 24 months for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer – which will be served consecutively.

On May 4, 2022, Ohio State Highway Patrol engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle driven by Gary Hale, 55.

During the pursuit, Hale collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Brandy Sheller, 44. Both Hale and his passenger Ryan Thomas, 67, were transported to an area hospital to be treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheller was uninjured in the crash.

