March 15th Weather Forecast

Sunny Today, Warmer And Sunny Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be bright and sunny today with a high in the middle 40s. Clouds return on Thursday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain is likely Thursday evening through the morning commute on Friday. About a half inch of rain is expected. The weekend will be cold with highs in the 30s. Flurries are possible on Saturday. Early to mid next week will be sunny with a warming trend. Highs will return to the 50s starting next Tuesday.

