Michigan lawmakers expected to pass gun reform proposals despite opposition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined hundreds of people in a rally in front of the state Capitol on Wednesday, urging the legislature to pass gun reforms.

Related: Giffords visits Lansing to push for gun reform

The visit comes a month after the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and left five others injured.

Giffords herself is a survivor of gun violence. In 2011, the organizer of the gun violence prevention organization GIFFORDS, was in Tucson, Arizona when a gunman shot her in the head. He also killed six people and injured 12 others.

The Michigan Senate is expected to pass proposals to expand background checks, safe storage laws and red flag laws Thursday.

“We have broad bipartisan support and they are supported by responsible gun owners who want to keep their communities safe,” Whitmer said.

Not everyone at the Capitol wants to see those changes.

“We will defend our right to bear arms. I vote no,” said Rep. Angela Rigas.

Read: Experts: Gun reform shouldn’t be ‘one size fits all’

Rigas was one of the dozens who protested the gun reform proposals during the rally. Mary Jankovich made the trip from Jackson to also protest these proposals. She thinks the red flag laws would be abused if they are passed.

“Many of these restrictions infringe on our rights and don’t solve the problem. What will solve the problem is enforcing existing law. Education not legislation,” Jankovich said. “You have affidavits for personal protection orders every November, women would come forward and swear on a personal protection against their husband so the police would come to take his guns so he couldn’t go hunting.”

Whitmer said she is ready to sign the proposals into law.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.