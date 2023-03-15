Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents of the children who attend Epworth have also been demanding answers ever since Lyon’s...
Former Epworth Preschool director releases statement on her termination
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Mancy’s Italian Grill searching for new location
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates three-vehicle fatal crash near Oak Harbor
According to TFRD, crews responded to a call of a kitchen fire in the 4900 block of Ventura...
TFRD: One person suffers life-threatening injuries, one firefighter sustains minor burns in Toledo housefire
Parents who send their kids to Epworth say they are at a crossroad.
Epworth parents say they’re being left in the dark

Latest News

One year after President Biden spotlighted Joshua Davis’ advocacy, Davis continues push for...
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
A Virginia teen lobbied the President for lower insulin costs. Now, he’s focused on lawmakers
The food here is a whole lot of home-cookin’ that’s worth the pit stop.
Dine in the 419: Route 64 Pub & Grub
The food here is a whole lot of home-cookin’ that’s worth the pit stop.
Dine in the 419: Route 64 Pub & Grub