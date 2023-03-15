Oshae Jones inspires students through her career and personal challenges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After Olympic Boxer Oshae Jones was back in the ring over the weekend in Philadelphia and adding another win to her record, she spent the day talking to Toledo Public Schools students on Tuesday.

Jones has made the headlines in Toledo recently, and not for boxing. But she is proof that young people can press through the negative situations and come out better, and she used that to inspire students.

“If you go through trials and tribulations in life, don’t let it define you,” said Jones. “Stand up and keep fighting.”

The Toledo Boxer was among 14 local Black heroes the students learned about during Black History Month. Jones was honored to share her story on what it takes to be an Olympian.

“So it took 13 years to work hard to get an Olympic bronze medal. 13 years, nothing that you do is going to be easy,” said Jones. “I took it all in and I’m grateful for the experience just to go over there. Just to go to another country.”

Jones told the students she’s faced some eye opening challenges. Last year while police were clearing out a gathering, Jones asked police officers questions which led to her arrest, which included an officer hitting Jones.

The officer was disciplined for profanity but not for the use of force.

Jones plead no contest and was ordered to participate in a diversion program. Once she completes the program, the case will be wiped away.

“Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, they all had to go through some tough difficult times with the police, and they didn’t let those times defined them,” said Jones. “They kept going and kept fighting for what they believe in just like me.”

The ninth graders were excited to meet the boxer who reminded them to choose your friends wisely.

“I feel like if you surround yourself around positive people, I think positive things will come to you,” said Jones.

