Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office increasing patrol over St. Patrick’s Day

WCSO says the increased patrol, or blitz, will run from March 17 through March 19.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn announced Wednesday that the Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over St. Patrick’s Day.

Deputies will be paying particular attention for violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding, which are the leading factors in fatal crashes.

According to WCSO, there will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.

For more information about the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, go to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office website or click here.

