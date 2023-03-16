Birthday Club
3/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Rain tonight, then temps plummet on a windy St. Patrick’s Day.
By Derek Witt
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. TONIGHT: Rain is likely from around dinnertime through the overnight hours, and it’ll get windy with gusts up to 45 mph. Lows in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: Starting off in the low 50s, then quickly dropping into the 30s for the afternoon. It’ll be windy too with gusts up to 40 mph. EXTENDED: The weekend will be cold as the strong west winds persist, with wind chills in the teens and single digits from Saturday through Sunday morning. A few flurries and snow showers are possible on Saturday as well with highs near 30. Upper 30s for highs Sunday with more sunshine. Bright blue skies early next week with warmer temperatures as Spring begins Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Monday, mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

