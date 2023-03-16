Birthday Club
3/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Rainy, breezy and mild for now...much colder weather on the way
3/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rainy, breezy, mild, lows in the upper 40s. FRIDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY): Early AM rain, drying out by noon for most, chance of PM flurries, windy, temps falling from near 50 in the morning into the mid 30s in the afternoon. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries, cold, breezy, highs only near 30. SUNDAY: Chance of flurries, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

